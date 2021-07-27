Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDO shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
TSE WDO traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,477. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
