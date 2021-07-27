Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDO shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

TSE WDO traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,477. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0108245 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.