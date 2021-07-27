Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27. Welltower has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

