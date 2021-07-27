Wells Fargo & Company Raises Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $43.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.92.

OHI opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

