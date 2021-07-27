Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,738,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,542,000 after buying an additional 2,523,225 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

WFC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. 232,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,348,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.