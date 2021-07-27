Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CL King lowered Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

