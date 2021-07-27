Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China."

Shares of WB traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.04. 69,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,208. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.10. Weibo has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. Weibo’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,364,000 after purchasing an additional 129,134 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 312.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,458 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 21.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,012,000 after purchasing an additional 243,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

