Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSE (SSEZY)

7/23/2021 – SSE was given a new $20.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

7/13/2021 – SSE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

7/9/2021 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

6/28/2021 – SSE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/22/2021 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2021 – SSE was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2021 – SSE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40. SSE plc has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

