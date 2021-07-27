Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS: CCHGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.14 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/14/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

7/13/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

6/2/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CCHGY stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

