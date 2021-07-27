Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Waters worth $29,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 187.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $382.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $384.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

