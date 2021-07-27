Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.320-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.32-0.35 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

