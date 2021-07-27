Warburg Research Reiterates “€96.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Kion Group stock opened at €90.20 ($106.12) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €89.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

