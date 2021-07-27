Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $2,156,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

WMT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.57. 198,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.