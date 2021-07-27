Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $14.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Vonage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23. Vonage has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

