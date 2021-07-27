Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 43,260 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 120.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

EOG opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

