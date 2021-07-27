Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $6.89 Million in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 199,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLAY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.92. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

