Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 568.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,174 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Funko by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Funko by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock worth $30,417,840. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

