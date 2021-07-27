Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in McKesson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $202.50 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $205.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

