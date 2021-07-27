Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 77,041 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 77,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

