Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,551 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Glaukos worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of GKOS opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.09. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.