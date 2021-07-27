Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $203,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21.

