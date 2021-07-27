Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $54,947,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,689,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 547,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.