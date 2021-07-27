Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,729. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,346,892 shares of company stock valued at $349,109,374. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZI opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

