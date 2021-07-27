Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 125.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ambarella by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

