Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 146,348 CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,130,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $1,478,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24. CarLotz, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

