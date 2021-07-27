Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,103 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Shares of SE stock opened at $289.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $109.17 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

