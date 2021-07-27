Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $597,118,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Payments by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $191.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

