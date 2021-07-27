Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

