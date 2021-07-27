Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Village Bank and Trust Financial were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 22.76%.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

