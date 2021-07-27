VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.67 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $18.67 million and $1.93 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00765793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

