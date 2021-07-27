Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Vicat SA (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $50.58. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00.

About Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

