Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

TRI stock opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $104.69.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

