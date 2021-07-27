Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,905,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 381,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 27.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 304.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 283,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 213,481 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STWO opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

