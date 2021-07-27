Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,943 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Seagen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 162,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagen by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Seagen by 126.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $130,118,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

