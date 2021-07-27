Verition Fund Management LLC Has $441,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 213,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,778,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,509,000 after purchasing an additional 275,662 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 82,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 967.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 805,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 729,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WU opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.