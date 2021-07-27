Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

