Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,700 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $507,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $78,421,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.