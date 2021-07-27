Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON VEN2 opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.14. The stock has a market cap of £32.43 million and a PE ratio of 4.06. Ventus 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.14).
About Ventus 2 VCT
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Ventus 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventus 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.