Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Down to $14.98

Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $14.33. Vedanta shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 7,115 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

