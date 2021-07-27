Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Down to $14.98

Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $14.33. Vedanta shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 7,115 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter.
About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
