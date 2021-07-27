Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $402.99. 216,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $293.67 and a 1-year high of $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

