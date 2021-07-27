Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,638,000 after buying an additional 229,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VWO traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,825,213. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

