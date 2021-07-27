Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) PT Raised to $235.00 at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $229.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

