Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.38. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

