v.systems Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $40.21 million and $1.55 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,256,300,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,332,691,540 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

