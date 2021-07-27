Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $494.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.84.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

