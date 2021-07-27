Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Catalent were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.33. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.