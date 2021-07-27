Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $264.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $272.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,484 shares of company stock worth $39,203,179. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.