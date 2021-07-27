Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY stock opened at $444.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $298.78 and a 12 month high of $457.79. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.