USDJ Reaches Market Cap of $14.83 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00104056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00129959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.12 or 0.99417498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00815739 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.