USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. USA Equities has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74.
About USA Equities
