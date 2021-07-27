USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. USA Equities has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74.

About USA Equities

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

