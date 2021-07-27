Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

